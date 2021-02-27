CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. to loosen restrictions | DC vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
PGA Champions Tour Cologuard Classic Par Scores

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 7:16 PM

Saturday
At Omni Tuscon National
Tucson, Ariz.
Purse: $1.7 million
Yardage: 7,218; Par: 73
Second Round

Mike Weir 66-67_133  -13

Kevin Sutherland 68-67_135  -11

Scott Parel 69-67_136  -10

Scott Verplank 67-70_137   -9

Jeff Maggert 72-66_138   -8

Tim Petrovic 71-67_138   -8

David Toms 69-69_138   -8

Mark O’Meara 71-68_139   -7

K.J. Choi 71-68_139   -7

Steve Stricker 69-70_139   -7

Kenny Perry 72-68_140   -6

Fred Couples 71-69_140   -6

Bernhard Langer 71-69_140   -6

Jerry Kelly 70-70_140   -6

Ernie Els 73-68_141   -5

Jim Furyk 72-69_141   -5

Miguel Angel Jiménez 71-70_141   -5

Alex Cejka 71-70_141   -5

Scott Dunlap 71-70_141   -5

Olin Browne 71-70_141   -5

Retief Goosen 70-71_141   -5

Rocco Mediate 73-69_142   -4

Woody Austin 73-69_142   -4

Doug Barron 74-68_142   -4

Brett Quigley 72-70_142   -4

Tim Herron 71-71_142   -4

Phil Mickelson 70-72_142   -4

Billy Mayfair 70-72_142   -4

Paul Goydos 68-74_142   -4

Jerry Smith 74-69_143   -3

Tom Lehman 74-69_143   -3

Joe Durant 70-73_143   -3

Paul Broadhurst 74-70_144   -2

Billy Andrade 72-72_144   -2

Kent Jones 71-73_144   -2

Fred Funk 71-73_144   -2

Jeff Sluman 68-76_144   -2

Larry Mize 75-70_145   -1

Bob Estes 75-70_145   -1

Corey Pavin 75-70_145   -1

Lee Janzen 71-74_145   -1

Colin Montgomerie 73-73_146    E

Robert Karlsson 73-73_146    E

Jesper Parnevik 74-72_146    E

Davis Love III 72-74_146    E

Marco Dawson 72-74_146    E

Vijay Singh 74-72_146    E

Stephen Ames 75-71_146    E

Ken Duke 71-75_146    E

John Huston 73-74_147   +1

Robin Byrd 73-74_147   +1

Rod Pampling 73-75_148   +2

Sandy Lyle 72-76_148   +2

Michael Allen 74-74_148   +2

Todd Fischer 75-73_148   +2

Brandt Jobe 76-72_148   +2

Gene Sauers 76-72_148   +2

Jim Carter 76-72_148   +2

Steve Pate 73-76_149   +3

Tom Pernice Jr. 75-74_149   +3

Kirk Triplett 73-77_150   +4

Steve Flesch 74-76_150   +4

Tom Gillis 74-76_150   +4

Duffy Waldorf 76-74_150   +4

Robert Gamez 77-73_150   +4

Wes Short, Jr. 77-73_150   +4

John Smoltz 77-73_150   +4

Shane Bertsch 79-71_150   +4

Scott McCarron 80-70_150   +4

Ken Tanigawa 74-77_151   +5

David Frost 72-79_151   +5

Tom Byrum 76-75_151   +5

Steve Jones 74-78_152   +6

Willie Wood 76-76_152   +6

Fran Quinn 77-75_152   +6

Glen Day 74-81_155   +9

Chris DiMarco 76-79_155   +9

Tommy Tolles 76-79_155   +9

Mark Brooks 78-78_156  +10

Len Mattiace 77-80_157  +11

