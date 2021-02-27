PGA Champions Tour Cologuard Classic Par Scores

Saturday At Omni Tuscon National Tucson, Ariz. Purse: $1.7 million Yardage: 7,218; Par: 73 Second Round Mike Weir 66-67_133 -13 Kevin…

Saturday At Omni Tuscon National Tucson, Ariz. Purse: $1.7 million Yardage: 7,218; Par: 73 Second Round

Mike Weir 66-67_133 -13

Kevin Sutherland 68-67_135 -11

Scott Parel 69-67_136 -10

Scott Verplank 67-70_137 -9

Jeff Maggert 72-66_138 -8

Tim Petrovic 71-67_138 -8

David Toms 69-69_138 -8

Mark O’Meara 71-68_139 -7

K.J. Choi 71-68_139 -7

Steve Stricker 69-70_139 -7

Kenny Perry 72-68_140 -6

Fred Couples 71-69_140 -6

Bernhard Langer 71-69_140 -6

Jerry Kelly 70-70_140 -6

Ernie Els 73-68_141 -5

Jim Furyk 72-69_141 -5

Miguel Angel Jiménez 71-70_141 -5

Alex Cejka 71-70_141 -5

Scott Dunlap 71-70_141 -5

Olin Browne 71-70_141 -5

Retief Goosen 70-71_141 -5

Rocco Mediate 73-69_142 -4

Woody Austin 73-69_142 -4

Doug Barron 74-68_142 -4

Brett Quigley 72-70_142 -4

Tim Herron 71-71_142 -4

Phil Mickelson 70-72_142 -4

Billy Mayfair 70-72_142 -4

Paul Goydos 68-74_142 -4

Jerry Smith 74-69_143 -3

Tom Lehman 74-69_143 -3

Joe Durant 70-73_143 -3

Paul Broadhurst 74-70_144 -2

Billy Andrade 72-72_144 -2

Kent Jones 71-73_144 -2

Fred Funk 71-73_144 -2

Jeff Sluman 68-76_144 -2

Larry Mize 75-70_145 -1

Bob Estes 75-70_145 -1

Corey Pavin 75-70_145 -1

Lee Janzen 71-74_145 -1

Colin Montgomerie 73-73_146 E

Robert Karlsson 73-73_146 E

Jesper Parnevik 74-72_146 E

Davis Love III 72-74_146 E

Marco Dawson 72-74_146 E

Vijay Singh 74-72_146 E

Stephen Ames 75-71_146 E

Ken Duke 71-75_146 E

John Huston 73-74_147 +1

Robin Byrd 73-74_147 +1

Rod Pampling 73-75_148 +2

Sandy Lyle 72-76_148 +2

Michael Allen 74-74_148 +2

Todd Fischer 75-73_148 +2

Brandt Jobe 76-72_148 +2

Gene Sauers 76-72_148 +2

Jim Carter 76-72_148 +2

Steve Pate 73-76_149 +3

Tom Pernice Jr. 75-74_149 +3

Kirk Triplett 73-77_150 +4

Steve Flesch 74-76_150 +4

Tom Gillis 74-76_150 +4

Duffy Waldorf 76-74_150 +4

Robert Gamez 77-73_150 +4

Wes Short, Jr. 77-73_150 +4

John Smoltz 77-73_150 +4

Shane Bertsch 79-71_150 +4

Scott McCarron 80-70_150 +4

Ken Tanigawa 74-77_151 +5

David Frost 72-79_151 +5

Tom Byrum 76-75_151 +5

Steve Jones 74-78_152 +6

Willie Wood 76-76_152 +6

Fran Quinn 77-75_152 +6

Glen Day 74-81_155 +9

Chris DiMarco 76-79_155 +9

Tommy Tolles 76-79_155 +9

Mark Brooks 78-78_156 +10

Len Mattiace 77-80_157 +11

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.