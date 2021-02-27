PGA Champions Tour Cologuard Classic Par Scores

|Saturday
|At Omni Tuscon National
|Tucson, Ariz.
|Purse: $1.7 million
|Yardage: 7,218; Par: 73
|Second Round
Mike Weir 66-67_133 -13
Kevin Sutherland 68-67_135 -11
Scott Parel 69-67_136 -10
Scott Verplank 67-70_137 -9
Jeff Maggert 72-66_138 -8
Tim Petrovic 71-67_138 -8
David Toms 69-69_138 -8
Mark O’Meara 71-68_139 -7
K.J. Choi 71-68_139 -7
Steve Stricker 69-70_139 -7
Kenny Perry 72-68_140 -6
Fred Couples 71-69_140 -6
Bernhard Langer 71-69_140 -6
Jerry Kelly 70-70_140 -6
Ernie Els 73-68_141 -5
Jim Furyk 72-69_141 -5
Miguel Angel Jiménez 71-70_141 -5
Alex Cejka 71-70_141 -5
Scott Dunlap 71-70_141 -5
Olin Browne 71-70_141 -5
Retief Goosen 70-71_141 -5
Rocco Mediate 73-69_142 -4
Woody Austin 73-69_142 -4
Doug Barron 74-68_142 -4
Brett Quigley 72-70_142 -4
Tim Herron 71-71_142 -4
Phil Mickelson 70-72_142 -4
Billy Mayfair 70-72_142 -4
Paul Goydos 68-74_142 -4
Jerry Smith 74-69_143 -3
Tom Lehman 74-69_143 -3
Joe Durant 70-73_143 -3
Paul Broadhurst 74-70_144 -2
Billy Andrade 72-72_144 -2
Kent Jones 71-73_144 -2
Fred Funk 71-73_144 -2
Jeff Sluman 68-76_144 -2
Larry Mize 75-70_145 -1
Bob Estes 75-70_145 -1
Corey Pavin 75-70_145 -1
Lee Janzen 71-74_145 -1
Colin Montgomerie 73-73_146 E
Robert Karlsson 73-73_146 E
Jesper Parnevik 74-72_146 E
Davis Love III 72-74_146 E
Marco Dawson 72-74_146 E
Vijay Singh 74-72_146 E
Stephen Ames 75-71_146 E
Ken Duke 71-75_146 E
John Huston 73-74_147 +1
Robin Byrd 73-74_147 +1
Rod Pampling 73-75_148 +2
Sandy Lyle 72-76_148 +2
Michael Allen 74-74_148 +2
Todd Fischer 75-73_148 +2
Brandt Jobe 76-72_148 +2
Gene Sauers 76-72_148 +2
Jim Carter 76-72_148 +2
Steve Pate 73-76_149 +3
Tom Pernice Jr. 75-74_149 +3
Kirk Triplett 73-77_150 +4
Steve Flesch 74-76_150 +4
Tom Gillis 74-76_150 +4
Duffy Waldorf 76-74_150 +4
Robert Gamez 77-73_150 +4
Wes Short, Jr. 77-73_150 +4
John Smoltz 77-73_150 +4
Shane Bertsch 79-71_150 +4
Scott McCarron 80-70_150 +4
Ken Tanigawa 74-77_151 +5
David Frost 72-79_151 +5
Tom Byrum 76-75_151 +5
Steve Jones 74-78_152 +6
Willie Wood 76-76_152 +6
Fran Quinn 77-75_152 +6
Glen Day 74-81_155 +9
Chris DiMarco 76-79_155 +9
Tommy Tolles 76-79_155 +9
Mark Brooks 78-78_156 +10
Len Mattiace 77-80_157 +11
