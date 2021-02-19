CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. receives nearly 50k doses of J&J vaccine | Treat post-COVID headaches | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Own goal gives Wolves 1-0 win over Leeds in Premier League

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 5:14 PM

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Illan Meslier’s own goal gave Wolverhampton a 1-0 win over Leeds on Friday in the Premier League.

The goalkeeper unknowingly turned the ball into his own net after Adama Traore’s second-half drive came back off the crossbar.

Mateusz Klich hit the post and Patrick Bamford had a goal ruled out for offside for Leeds, while Wolves keeper Rui Patricio twice denied Liam Cooper and smartly saved from Helder Costa in stoppage time.

Wolves recorded back-to-back victories for just the second time this season to go above Leeds into 11th and leave the visitors still searching for their 200th Premier League win.

