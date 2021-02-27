NASCAR-Xfinity Contender Boats 250 Results

Saturday At Homestead-Miami Speedway Homestead, United States. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (10) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet,…

Saturday

At Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead, United States.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (10) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 179 laps, 49 points.

2. (4) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 179, 45.

3. (2) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 179, 42.

4. (5) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 179, 41.

5. (1) Austin Cindric, Ford, 179, 42.

6. (8) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 179, 40.

7. (6) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 179, 0.

8. (22) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 179, 33.

9. (9) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 179, 33.

10. (20) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 179, 30.

11. (29) Riley Herbst, Ford, 179, 33.

12. (39) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 179, 25.

13. (18) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 179, 26.

14. (24) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 179, 36.

15. (25) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 179, 22.

16. (33) Timmy Hill, Ford, 179, 21.

17. (32) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, 179, 20.

18. (27) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 179, 19.

19. (11) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 179, 19.

20. (31) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 179, 17.

21. (40) David Starr, Ford, 179, 16.

22. (36) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 179, 15.

23. (37) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 179, 14.

24. (35) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 179, 13.

25. (12) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 179, 12.

26. (15) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 178, 11.

27. (16) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 178, 10.

28. (26) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 178, 9.

29. (17) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 178, 8.

30. (21) Santino Ferruci, Toyota, 177, 7.

31. (30) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 177, 6.

32. (14) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 177, 5.

33. (23) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, accident, 165, 13.

34. (7) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, overheating, 152, 3.

35. (34) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, garage, 148, 2.

36. (28) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, reargear, 109, 1.

37. (13) Ty Dillon, Toyota, garage, 102, 1.

38. (19) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 98, 6.

39. (3) Harrison Burton, Toyota, engine, 70, 8.

40. (38) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 179, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 106.697 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 30 minutes, 59 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.085 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 42 laps.

Lead Changes: 20 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Cindric 0-30; N.Gragson 31-32; J.Haley 33-37; A.Allmendinger 38-42; H.Burton 43; A.Allmendinger 44-73; N.Gragson 74-76; A.Cindric 77-83; C.Howard 84-86; A.Cindric 87-99; J.Clements 100-102; A.Cindric 103-115; B.Jones 116-120; A.Allmendinger 121-130; B.Moffitt 131-136; N.Gragson 137-165; T.Reddick 166-167; B.Jones 168; M.Snider 169-171; T.Reddick 172-177; M.Snider 178-179

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Cindric, 4 times for 63 laps; A.Allmendinger, 3 times for 45 laps; N.Gragson, 3 times for 34 laps; T.Reddick, 2 times for 8 laps; B.Jones, 2 times for 6 laps; B.Moffitt, 1 time for 6 laps; M.Snider, 2 times for 5 laps; J.Haley, 1 time for 5 laps; J.Clements, 1 time for 3 laps; C.Howard, 1 time for 3 laps; H.Burton, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: A.Cindric, 1; M.Snider, 1; T.Gibbs, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Cindric, 147; 2. M.Snider, 118; 3. D.Hemric, 117; 4. J.Burton, 106; 5. B.Jones, 93; 6. J.Haley, 90; 7. H.Burton, 89; 8. J.Clements, 87; 9. B.Brown, 75; 10. A.Allmendinger, 70; 11. R.Herbst, 62; 12. L.Cassill, 58; 13. K.Weatherman, 58; 14. R.Sieg, 56; 15. J.Graf, 53; 16. T.Gibbs, 50.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.