CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. to loosen restrictions | DC vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » NASCAR-Xfinity Contender Boats 250 Results

NASCAR-Xfinity Contender Boats 250 Results

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 7:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saturday

At Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead, United States.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (10) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 179 laps, 49 points.

2. (4) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 179, 45.

3. (2) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 179, 42.

4. (5) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 179, 41.

5. (1) Austin Cindric, Ford, 179, 42.

6. (8) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 179, 40.

7. (6) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 179, 0.

8. (22) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 179, 33.

9. (9) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 179, 33.

10. (20) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 179, 30.

11. (29) Riley Herbst, Ford, 179, 33.

12. (39) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 179, 25.

13. (18) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 179, 26.

14. (24) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 179, 36.

15. (25) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 179, 22.

16. (33) Timmy Hill, Ford, 179, 21.

17. (32) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, 179, 20.

18. (27) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 179, 19.

19. (11) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 179, 19.

20. (31) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 179, 17.

21. (40) David Starr, Ford, 179, 16.

22. (36) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 179, 15.

23. (37) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 179, 14.

24. (35) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 179, 13.

25. (12) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 179, 12.

26. (15) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 178, 11.

27. (16) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 178, 10.

28. (26) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 178, 9.

29. (17) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 178, 8.

30. (21) Santino Ferruci, Toyota, 177, 7.

31. (30) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 177, 6.

32. (14) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 177, 5.

33. (23) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, accident, 165, 13.

34. (7) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, overheating, 152, 3.

35. (34) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, garage, 148, 2.

36. (28) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, reargear, 109, 1.

37. (13) Ty Dillon, Toyota, garage, 102, 1.

38. (19) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 98, 6.

39. (3) Harrison Burton, Toyota, engine, 70, 8.

40. (38) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 179, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 106.697 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 30 minutes, 59 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.085 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 42 laps.

Lead Changes: 20 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Cindric 0-30; N.Gragson 31-32; J.Haley 33-37; A.Allmendinger 38-42; H.Burton 43; A.Allmendinger 44-73; N.Gragson 74-76; A.Cindric 77-83; C.Howard 84-86; A.Cindric 87-99; J.Clements 100-102; A.Cindric 103-115; B.Jones 116-120; A.Allmendinger 121-130; B.Moffitt 131-136; N.Gragson 137-165; T.Reddick 166-167; B.Jones 168; M.Snider 169-171; T.Reddick 172-177; M.Snider 178-179

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Cindric, 4 times for 63 laps; A.Allmendinger, 3 times for 45 laps; N.Gragson, 3 times for 34 laps; T.Reddick, 2 times for 8 laps; B.Jones, 2 times for 6 laps; B.Moffitt, 1 time for 6 laps; M.Snider, 2 times for 5 laps; J.Haley, 1 time for 5 laps; J.Clements, 1 time for 3 laps; C.Howard, 1 time for 3 laps; H.Burton, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: A.Cindric, 1; M.Snider, 1; T.Gibbs, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Cindric, 147; 2. M.Snider, 118; 3. D.Hemric, 117; 4. J.Burton, 106; 5. B.Jones, 93; 6. J.Haley, 90; 7. H.Burton, 89; 8. J.Clements, 87; 9. B.Brown, 75; 10. A.Allmendinger, 70; 11. R.Herbst, 62; 12. L.Cassill, 58; 13. K.Weatherman, 58; 14. R.Sieg, 56; 15. J.Graf, 53; 16. T.Gibbs, 50.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Congress secures more paid leave for federal employees in new COVID-19 relief law

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

One year later, commission's proposals for improving military, public service may get a serious look

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up