NASCAR-Xfinity Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Results

Saturday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, United States. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Austin…

Saturday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, United States.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Austin Cindric, Ford, 122 laps, 55 points.

2. (15) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 122, 0.

3. (8) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 122, 37.

4. (7) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 122, 33.

5. (31) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 122, 32.

6. (14) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 122, 38.

7. (11) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 122, 33.

8. (39) Brandon Gdovic, Toyota, 122, 29.

9. (12) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 122, 33.

10. (40) Jason White, Chevrolet, 122, 27.

11. (18) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 122, 26.

12. (38) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, 122, 25.

13. (36) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 122, 24.

14. (32) Ty Dillon, Toyota, 122, 40.

15. (34) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 122, 22.

16. (27) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 122, 21.

17. (24) Jesse Little, Toyota, 122, 20.

18. (21) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 122, 19.

19. (28) Danny Bohn, Chevrolet, 122, 0.

20. (37) Timmy Hill, Ford, 121, 17.

21. (17) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 120, 16.

22. (16) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 120, 19.

23. (33) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, accident, 114, 14.

24. (22) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, accident, 114, 13.

25. (23) Robby Lyons, Toyota, accident, 105, 12.

26. (4) Riley Herbst, Ford, accident, 105, 20.

27. (9) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, accident, 104, 11.

28. (2) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 104, 13.

29. (3) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, accident, 104, 15.

30. (26) Chad Finchum, Ford, accident, 104, 7.

31. (13) Ryan Sieg, Ford, garage, 81, 13.

32. (5) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, accident, 76, 13.

33. (30) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, accident, 75, 0.

34. (35) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, accident, 75, 3.

35. (20) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, accident, 75, 2.

36. (10) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, accident, 74, 1.

37. (25) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, accident, 74, 1.

38. (6) Brandon Jones, Toyota, accident, 60, 11.

39. (29) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, accident, 60, 0.

40. (19) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, accident, 60, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 118.697 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 34 minutes, 12 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .104 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 42 laps.

Lead Changes: 16 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Cindric 0-2; J.Allgaier 3-10; A.Cindric 11-17; R.Herbst 18-29; B.Jones 30-32; R.Sieg 33-35; B.Brown 36; R.Sieg 37-56; B.Moffitt 57-62; T.Hill 63; T.Dillon 64-65; A.Cindric 66-74; J.Haley 75-78; T.Hill 79-81; J.Haley 82-84; H.Burton 85-112; A.Cindric 113-122

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Cindric, 4 times for 28 laps; H.Burton, 1 time for 28 laps; R.Sieg, 2 times for 23 laps; R.Herbst, 1 time for 12 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 8 laps; J.Haley, 2 times for 7 laps; B.Moffitt, 1 time for 6 laps; T.Hill, 2 times for 4 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 3 laps; T.Dillon, 1 time for 2 laps; B.Brown, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: A.Cindric, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Cindric, 55; 2. T.Dillon, 40; 3. B.Brown, 38; 4. H.Burton, 37; 5. J.Burton, 33; 6. M.Snider, 33; 7. D.Hemric, 33; 8. A.Allmendinger, 32; 9. B.Gdovic, 29; 10. J.White, 27; 11. J.Graf, 26; 12. C.Bacarella, 25; 13. S.Parsons, 24; 14. K.Weatherman, 22; 15. M.Mills, 21; 16. J.Little, 20.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

