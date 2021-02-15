CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Maple Leafs acquire F Galchenyuk in trade with Hurricanes

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 9:59 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Alex Galchenyuk has a new home for the second time in just over 48 hours.

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired the winger in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday for forward Egor Korshkov and defenseman David Warsofsky.

Galchenyuk, 27, appeared in eight games with Ottawa this season after signing a one-year contract for just over $1 million in free agency. He scored one goal before he was shipped to Carolina along with center Cedric Paquette for winger Ryan Dzingel on Saturday.

In 557 regular-season NHL games with the Montreal Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild and Senators, Galchenyuk has 136 goals and 321 points.

The third overall pick by Montreal in the 2012 NHL draft, who has four goals and nine assists in 32 playoff appearances, is joining his sixth organization since the 2018-19 season.

Galchenyuk, who cleared waivers prior to Monday’s trade, never left Canada following Carolina’s original swap with Ottawa, meaning he won’t need to quarantine for two weeks before joining the Leafs, the team’s taxi squad or the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

Korshkov has 16 goals and 31 points in 53 games with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the KHL in 2020-21.

The 24-year-old, who was selected by the Leafs with the 31st pick in 2016 and signed with the team in May 2019, scored in his only NHL game on Feb. 16, 2020.

Warsofsky, 30, has two goals and nine assists in 55 career NHL games with Boston, Pittsburgh, New Jersey and Colorado.

