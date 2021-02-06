CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Man United concedes in stoppage time, draws with Everton 3-3

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 5:15 PM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalized in the fifth minute of stoppage time for Everton to draw 3-3 at Manchester United, which squandered a chance to move level on points with first-placed Manchester City in the English Premier League on Saturday.

It looked like a goalkeeper error by Robin Olsen, who let a header from Scott McTominay squirm past him in the 70th minute, would gift United a victory at Old Trafford.

However, in the last play of the game, a free kick from Lucas Digne was glanced on and Calvert-Lewin controlled the ball before prodding it past David De Gea.

United is two points behind City, which has two games in hand — the first coming on Sunday at Liverpool.

United led 2-0 at halftime thanks to Edinson Cavani’s header and a nonchalant strike by Bruno Fernandes, who floated a long-range shot over Olsen and into the corner after producing a dummy to create some space outside the area.

Everton responded with two goals in a four-minute span early in the second half, through Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

