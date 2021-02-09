CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. OKs some indoor dining | Anne Arundel Co. quarantining after COVID-19 exposure | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Lyon extends streak with 5-1 win over Ajaccio in French Cup

The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 5:36 PM

PARIS (AP) — Lyon posted its fifth consecutive win in all competitions with a 5-1 thrashing of second-division Ajaccio in the French Cup on Tuesday.

As top-flight teams entered the competition in the round of 64, Reims immediately stumbled and bowed out of the tournament with a 4-3 home loss to Valenciennes.

Currently second in the French league, Lyon prolonged its excellent run of form with a fine display of attacking soccer. Striker Memphis Depay put the hosts in front after 10 minutes and his teammates added three more goals before the interval. Houssem Aouar added a second-half penalty before Riad Nouri scored a consolation goal in the final minute.

Also, Lorient progressed with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Paris FC.

Paris Saint-Germain starts the defense of its title with a trip to second-division club Caen on Wednesday before traveling next week to Barcelona in the Champions League. PSG will play without the injured Marco Verratti and Angel Di Maria.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

