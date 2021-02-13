CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Sports » Ligety moves up retirement…

Ligety moves up retirement from skiing due to bad back

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 1:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Olympic skiing champion Ted Ligety’s career ended six days earlier than planned.

The two-time Olympic champ was going to retire next Friday after the giant slalom at the skiing world championships.

But he woke up to severe back pain on Friday and announced on Instagram on Saturday that a scan revealed his back was “herniated to the point it’s not safe to ski right now.”

Next to his post, Ligety included what appeared to be an image of his back bones.

The American is going home and will not race in Cortina.

“Now it’s time to get my back healthy to support a lifetime of playing and skiing with my kids,” Ligety said.

“I was excited to race one last time then retire on my own terms. Unfortunately it was not to be, my back said I’m the boss and you are finished now. … Yesterday, I woke up to the worst sciatic pain of my life. I can’t point to anything that triggered it but I had been experiencing low grade sciatica for a week or two.”

Ligety won the combined at the 2006 Turin Games and the giant slalom at the 2014 Sochi Games. He also claimed five world titles and was for many years the premier giant slalom skier.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up