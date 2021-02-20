CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Home » Sports » Lazio moves 4th in…

Lazio moves 4th in Italy with 1-0 win over Sampdoria

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 11:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROME (AP) — Luis Alberto scored the only goal as Lazio moved fourth in the Italian league with a 1-0 win over Sampdoria on Saturday.

The midfielder struck in the 24th minute, assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, at Rome’s Olympic Stadium.

Lazio has 43 points from 23 games and trails leader Inter Milan by seven points. Inter plays second-place AC Milan on Sunday in the highly charged city derby.

Fifth-place Juventus can leapfrog Lazio when it hosts last-place Crotone on Monday.

Mid-table Sampdoria has 30 points.

Later Saturday, it’s Genoa vs. Hellas Verona and Sassuolo vs Bologna.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up