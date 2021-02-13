CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Jorge Almirón resigns as coach of Spanish club Elche

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 9:04 AM

MADRID (AP) — Argentine coach Jorge Almirón has stepped down as coach of Spanish club Elche.

Almirón announced he was leaving the team he took over at the start of the season following a 3-1 loss to Celta Vigo on Friday.

Almirón leaves the modest side from southern Spain in the relegation zone after 21 games. Elche hired Almirón during the summer after parting ways with coach José Rojo, who had helped earn it promotion from the second division.

Elche started the season well with three victories in the opening five rounds, but it has gone 16 straight rounds since then without a win.

“My players gave it their all. Unfortunately, it did not work out,” Almirón said. “I wish everyone the best.”

