Islanders blank Rangers 2-0, Varlamov earns 3rd shutout

NEW YORK (AP) — Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin scored 2:05 apart in the third period to help Semyon Varlamov and the New York Islanders beat the New York Rangers 2-0 on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

Varlamov made 30 saves for his third shutout this season — second against the Rangers — as the Islanders won their second consecutive game. Islanders coach Barry Trotz earned his 850th victory, passing Ken Hitchcock for third place on the NHL’s career list.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots, but the Rangers’ four-game point streak ended.

Varlamov became the first Islanders goalie to shut out the Rangers twice in one season. He made 24 saves for a 4-0 victory in the Jan. 14 opener between the crosstown rivals.

BLUE JACKETS 3, HURRICANES 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jack Roslovic scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, Joonas Korpisalo had 22 saves and Columbus beat Carolina to split a back-to-back series.

Scott Harrington and Cam Atkinson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who got their second win in three games.

With the score tied 2-2, Roslovic split two defenders and beat Alex Nedeljkovic with a backhand with 4:36 left for what was the prettiest goal in an evening that included some unusual ones.

Nino Niederreiter and Brock McGinn scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic had 19 stops in his first start of the season as the Hurricanes lost for the third time in 10 games.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, CANUCKS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews and Alexander Kerfoot scored in an 11-second span in the third period and Toronto beat Vancouver.

Morgan Rielly also scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen made 31 saves as the Maple Leafs completed a three-game sweep of struggling Vancouver.

Elias Pettersson scored for Vancouver (6-10-0), which lost in regulation for the fifth straight game and closed out its road trip 1-5-0. Braden Holtby stopped 16 shots for the Canucks.

OILERS 3, SENATORS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tyler Ennis scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and goaltender Mike Smith made 27 saves in his season debut as Edmonton beat Ottawa.

Josh Archibald scored into the empty net with 1:10 remaining after Connor McDavid won the puck in his own end. The assist extended McDavid’s points streak to 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl also scored for Edmonton. Evgenii Dadonov scored for Ottawa.

