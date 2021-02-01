CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Sports » Ibrahimović-Lukaku spat draws inquiry…

Ibrahimović-Lukaku spat draws inquiry from federation

The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 7:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROME (AP) — The Italian soccer federation prosecutor on Monday opened an investigation into last week’s spat between Zlatan Ibrahimović and Romelu Lukaku.

Referee Paolo Valeri was called in for questioning by prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné to explain the punishment handed out during the Italian Cup quarterfinal.

There was a huge argument — and head-to-head clash — between Ibrahimović and Lukaku just before halftime and both players were given yellow cards. The confrontation between the former Manchester United teammates continued after the halftime whistle and a visibly furious Lukaku had to be restrained.

Ibrahimović was later shown another yellow card after the break for a hard tackle on Aleksandar Kolarov and sent off, leaving his team with 10 players.

Lukaku’s Inter Milan beat Ibrahimović’s AC Milan 2-1.

Both players were given one-match suspensions by the league judge on Friday, with no bans added on for further disciplinary reasons.

Ibrahimović’s suspension was because of the two yellow cards and his subsequent sending off, while Lukaku’s suspension was for accumulated cards.

Lukaku will miss the first leg of the semifinals against Juventus on Tuesday, while Ibrahimović will have to sit out his next match in the competition.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up