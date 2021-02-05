CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US not in the clear despite slowing spread | What’s safe after vaccination? | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Sports » Humphries, Jones hold lead…

Humphries, Jones hold lead at bobsled world championship

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 8:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries and Lolo Jones of the United States are the leaders at the midway point of the women’s bobsled world championship.

Humphries drove to the fastest time in each of the two runs Friday, she and Jones finishing with a combined time of 1 minute, 52.94 seconds. That puts them 0.34 seconds ahead of the German sled driven by Kim Kalicki and pushed by Ann-Christin Strack.

Another German sled, driven by Laura Nolte and pushed by Deborah Levi, is third, 0.43 seconds off the lead. The U.S. team of Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman is fourth, 0.83 seconds back.

The final two runs are Saturday. Humphries is the defending world champion and seeking what would be a record fourth women’s world title. She won on the same Altenberg track last season, with Kalicki second.

The two-man bobsled race starts Saturday. Unlike World Cups, which ordinarily are two-heat events, races at the bobsled and skeleton world championships are four-heat competitions.

The skeleton world championships are next Thursday and Friday, while the four-man race and the women’s monobob race are both Feb. 13 and 14.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up