CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | Local praise for COVID relief bill | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Humbert saves 3 match…

Humbert saves 3 match points to reach Montpelliers quarters

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 4:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Sixth-seeded Ugo Humbert of France saved three match points before rallying from a set and a break down to beat Dutch qualifier Tallon Griekspoor and reach the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France on Wednesday.

Humbert trailed 5-2 in the second set and faced the match points at 5-3, then turned things around to clinch a 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) win after nearly three hours.

David Goffin also advanced after rallying to beat French wild-card entry Benjamin Bonzi 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in a match that featured 11 breaks of serve. The second-seeded Belgian broke for 6-5 in the deciding set, then saved a break point on second serve before clinching the victory on his first match point.

He will face seventh-seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego for a place in the semifinals. Sonego beat unseeded American Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-2, saving the only two break points he faced.

In remaining matches from the first round, fifth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner’s 10-match indoor winning streak ended when he lost to to Aljaz Bedene, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3). Bedene hit 14 aces and next plays Egor Gerasimov, who beat three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray on Monday.

There were also wins for Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and French qualifier Gregoire Barrere, who next faces No. 1 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.

The winner of that match plays Humbert.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

Agencies should reengage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up