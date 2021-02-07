CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Don't let Super Bowl become superspreader, officials plead | Calls grow for US to rely on rapid tests | See DC region's vaccine progress
Harry Kane scores on return to help Spurs beat West Brom 2-0

The Associated Press

February 7, 2021, 9:17 AM

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane returned and scored for Tottenham to end its three-game losing streak with a 2-0 win over West Brom in the Premier League on Sunday.

The England captain was back after recovering from the ankle injury sustained in the 3-1 loss at home to Liverpool on Jan. 28 – the start of the bad run – and he broke the deadlock in the 54th minute.

Kane had already wasted four good opportunities to open the scoring, firing off target twice and testing with the other two, but his perseverance paid off when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg played him through for his 20th goal of the season in all competitions.

Son Heung-min sealed the win four minutes later, finishing off on a counterattack after Kane set Lucas Moura clear with a clever chest pass. The Brazilian ran almost the length of the pitch before teeing up Son to fire home.

The 16-year-old Dane Scarlett came on for Son for his debut in injury time.

Spurs moved seventh while West Brom remained in the relegation zone with 12 points from 23 games.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

