CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Glenn Roeder, ex-Newcastle and…

Glenn Roeder, ex-Newcastle and West Ham manager, dies at 65

The Associated Press

February 28, 2021, 1:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Glenn Roeder, a former West Ham, Newcastle and Watford manager, has died. He was 65.

Roeder, who also worked as a coach under England manager Glenn Hoddle at the 1998 World Cup, died after a long battle with a brain tumor, the League Managers’ Association said Sunday.

“A cultured defender as a player, he managed with a studious style and was always generous with his time and ideas,” LMA chairman Howard Wilkinson said.

“Glenn was such an unassuming, kind gentleman who demonstrated lifelong dedication to the game. Not one to court headlines, his commitment and application to his work at all levels warrants special mention.”

Roeder played for Queens Park Rangers and Newcastle.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up