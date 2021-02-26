Friday’s College Hockey Scores

|All Times Eastern
|Friday
|EAST
Army 5, LIU Brooklyn 0
Canisius 5, Niagara 1
Clarkson 3, Colgate 2
Maine 6, UConn 4
Merrimack 5, Boston U. 2
Quinnipiac 4, St. Lawrence 2
UMass Lowell 3, Vermont 1
UMass 3, Boston College 2, 2OT
|MIDWEST
Lake Superior St. 4 Ferris St. 2
Michigan 4, Arizona St. 1
Michigan Tech 6, N. Michigan 1
North Dakota 4, Omaha 2
Notre Dame 2, Michigan St. 0
W. Michigan 5, Miami 2
Wisconsin 2, Ohio St. 1, OT
