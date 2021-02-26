CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. vaccination update | J&J vaccine update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Sports » Friday's College Hockey Scores

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 10:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times Eastern
Friday
EAST

Army 5, LIU Brooklyn 0

Canisius 5, Niagara 1

Clarkson 3, Colgate 2

Maine 6, UConn 4

Merrimack 5, Boston U. 2

Quinnipiac 4, St. Lawrence 2

UMass Lowell 3, Vermont 1

UMass 3, Boston College 2, 2OT

MIDWEST

Lake Superior St. 4 Ferris St. 2

Michigan 4, Arizona St. 1

Michigan Tech 6, N. Michigan 1

North Dakota 4, Omaha 2

Notre Dame 2, Michigan St. 0

W. Michigan 5, Miami 2

Wisconsin 2, Ohio St. 1, OT

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up