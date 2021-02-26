CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House OKs virus relief | Elrich on Md. loosening restrictions | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Friday's College Hockey Scores

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 10:00 PM

All Times Eastern
Friday
EAST

Army 5, LIU Brooklyn 0

Canisius 5, Niagara 1

Clarkson 3, Colgate 2

Maine 6, UConn 4

Merrimack 5, Boston U. 2

Quinnipiac 4, St. Lawrence 2

UMass Lowell 3, Vermont 1

UMass 3, Boston College 2, 2OT

MIDWEST

Lake Superior St. 4 Ferris St. 2

Michigan 4, Arizona St. 1

Michigan Tech 6, N. Michigan 1

Notre Dame 2, Michigan St. 0

W. Michigan 5, Miami 2

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

