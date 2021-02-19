Friday’s College Hockey Scores

|All Times Eastern
|Friday
|EAST
Merrimack 3, New Hampshire 3, OT
Boston College 4, Maine 2
UMass Lowell 2, Northeastern 1
Mercyhurst 1, Niagara 0
Sacred Heart 2, Holy Cross 1
Air Force 4, Canisius 3, OT
|MIDWEST
Ohio St. 3, Michigan 2
Lake Superior St. 2, Ala.-Huntsville 1
Bemidji St. 4, Michigan Tech 1
Minnesota St. 5, Ferris St. 4, OT
Minnesota 4, Michigan St. 2
Wisconsin 4, Notre Dame 2
North Dakota 4, Omaha 1
