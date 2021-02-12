CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Friday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 11:09 PM

All Times Eastern
Friday
EAST

Providence 4, UConn 0

Quinnipiac 2, Colgate 2, OT

Army 3, Bentley, OT

Boston U. 1, Vermont 0

Northeeastern 6, New Hampshire 2

Boston College 7, UMass Lowell 1

Caninius 5, RIT 3

MIDWEST

W. Michigan 4, Minnesota-Duluth 0

Miami 3, St. Cloud St. 2

Lake Superior St. 2, Bowling Green 1, OT

Michigan Tech 3, Ferris St. 0

Minnesota 3, Notre Dame 0

Omaha 7, Colorado College 1

Minnesota St. 5, Ala.-Huntsville 0

N. Michigan 5, Bemidji St. 1

North Dakota 3, Denver 0

