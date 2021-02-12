CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Sports » Friday's College Hockey Scores

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 7:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times Eastern
Friday
EAST

Providence 4, UConn 0

Quinnipiac 2, Colgate 2, OT

Army 3, Bentley, OT

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

NTSB for cyber? Sens. consider single agency for cyber incident investigations, information sharing

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

USPS outlines reform plan to 'break even' within 10 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up