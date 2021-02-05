Friday’s College Hockey Scores

All Times Eastern Friday EAST Quinnipiac 4, St. Lawrence 1 UConn 4, Northeastern 1 Sacred Heart 4, Bentley 2 RIT…

All Times Eastern Friday EAST

Quinnipiac 4, St. Lawrence 1

UConn 4, Northeastern 1

Sacred Heart 4, Bentley 2

RIT 2, Mercyhurst 1

Robert Morris 4, Long Island 0

New Hampshire 2, UMass Lowell 1

Boston College 4, Boston U. 3, OT

MIDWEST

Notre Dame 6, Ohio St. 1

Minnesota-Duluth 8, Miami 1

Bemidji St. 3, Ferris St. 3, OT

Michigan Tech 3, Ala.-Huntsville 1

Minnesota St. 4, Bowling Green 0

Wisconsin 4, Minnesota 1

St. Cloud St. 5, W. Michigan 1

Denver 3, Omaha 1

