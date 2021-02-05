CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. update | US approaches 500,000 deaths | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Friday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 10:23 PM

All Times Eastern
Friday
EAST

Quinnipiac 4, St. Lawrence 1

UConn 4, Northeastern 1

Sacred Heart 4, Bentley 2

RIT 2, Mercyhurst 1

Robert Morris 4, Long Island 0

New Hampshire 2, UMass Lowell 1

Boston College 4, Boston U. 3, OT

MIDWEST

Notre Dame 6, Ohio St. 1

Minnesota-Duluth 8, Miami 1

Bemidji St. 3, Ferris St. 3, OT

Michigan Tech 3, Ala.-Huntsville 1

Minnesota St. 4, Bowling Green 0

Wisconsin 4, Minnesota 1

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

