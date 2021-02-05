Friday’s College Hockey Scores

|All Times Eastern
|Friday
|EAST
Quinnipiac 4, St. Lawrence 1
UConn 4, Northeastern 1
Sacred Heart 4, Bentley 2
RIT 2, Mercyhurst 1
Robert Morris 4, Long Island 0
New Hampshire 2, UMass Lowell 1
Boston College 4, Boston U. 3, OT
|MIDWEST
Notre Dame 6, Ohio St. 1
Minnesota-Duluth 8, Miami 1
Bemidji St. 3, Ferris St. 3, OT
Michigan Tech 3, Ala.-Huntsville 1
Minnesota St. 4, Bowling Green 0
Wisconsin 4, Minnesota 1
