CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House OKs virus relief | Elrich on Md. loosening restrictions | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » French veteran Gilles Simon…

French veteran Gilles Simon taking a break from tennis tour

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 9:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Gilles Simon will step away from the tennis tour for an undetermined period of time because he said his heart wasn’t in it right now.

The 36-year-old Frenchman wrote on Twitter on Friday that mental health is also a concern.

“With my heart not being in it in terms of traveling and playing in these conditions, I unfortunately have to take a break in order to preserve myself mentally,” Simon wrote. “Hopefully my morale picks up as soon as possible.”

Simon achieved a best ranking of sixth in 2009 but is currently ranked 68th. He won the last of his 14 career ATP titles in 2018.

He was routed 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the Australian Open this month.

Simon did not say whether he is considering retirement.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Congress secures more paid leave for federal employees in newly-passed COVID-19 relief bill

CISA: ‘Identity is everything’ for cyber defense post-SolarWinds

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up