CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Countries want vaccine know-how | DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. easing restrictions | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Europa League Glance

Europa League Glance

The Associated Press

February 18, 2021, 5:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST
(Home teams listed first)
SECOND ROUND
First leg
Thursday, Feb. 18

Braga (Portugal) 0, Roma (Italy) 2

Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) 1, Club Brugge (Belgium) 1

Krasnodar (Russia) 2, Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 3

Olympiakos (Greece) 4, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 2

Real Sociedad (Spain) 0, Manchester United (England) 4

Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 2, AC Milan (Italy) 2

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 0, Leicester (England) 0

Wolfsberg (Germany) 1, Tottenham (England) 4.

Young Boys Bern (Switzerland) 4, Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 3

Antwerp (Belgium) 3, Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) 4

Benfica (Portugal) 1, Arsenal (England) 1

Granada (Spain) 2, Napoli (Italy) 0

Lille (France) 1, Ajax (Netherlands), 2

Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 0, Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2

Molde (Norway) 3, Hoffenheim (Germany) at Villarreal 3

Salzburg (Austria) 0, Villarreal (Spain) 2

Second leg
Wednesday, Feb. 24

Tottenham vs. Wolfsberg (Germany), noon

Thursday, Feb. 25

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Lille (France), 12:55 p.m.

Arsenal (England) vs. Benfica (Portugal) at Piraeus, Greece, 12:55 p.m.

Hoffenheim (Germany) vs. Molde (Norway), 12:55 p.m.

Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) vs. Antwerp (Belgium), 12:55 p.m.

Napoli (Italy) vs. Granada (Spain), 12:55 p.m.

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel), 12:55 p.m.

Villarreal (Spain) vs. Salzburg (Austria), 12:55 p.m.

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Young Boys Bern (Switzerland), 3 p.m.

Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine), 3 p.m.

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) vs. Krasnodar (Russia), 3 p.m.

Leicester (England) vs. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic), 3 p.m.

Manchester United (England) vs. Real Sociedad (Spain), 3 p.m.

AC Milan (Italy) vs. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), 3 p.m.

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Olympiakos (Greece), 3 p.m.

Roma (Italy) vs. Braga (Portugal), 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Disparate agencies encountering similar lessons, pitfalls in prioritizing AI efforts

USPS, GSA expand ‘government storefront’ concept with PIV card pilot

TSP regains upward swing for February

Austin orders new steps to curb sexual assault while panel studies the problem

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up