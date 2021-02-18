Europa League Glance The Associated Press

All Times EST (Home teams listed first) SECOND ROUND First leg Thursday, Feb. 18 Braga (Portugal) 0, Roma (Italy) 2 Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) 1, Club Brugge (Belgium) 1 Krasnodar (Russia) 2, Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 3 Olympiakos (Greece) 4, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 2 Real Sociedad (Spain) 0, Manchester United (England) 4 Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 2, AC Milan (Italy) 2 Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 0, Leicester (England) 0 Wolfsberg (Germany) 1, Tottenham (England) 4. Young Boys Bern (Switzerland) 4, Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 3 Antwerp (Belgium) 3, Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) 4 Benfica (Portugal) 1, Arsenal (England) 1 Granada (Spain) 2, Napoli (Italy) 0 Lille (France) 1, Ajax (Netherlands), 2 Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 0, Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2 Molde (Norway) 3, Hoffenheim (Germany) at Villarreal 3 Salzburg (Austria) 0, Villarreal (Spain) 2 Second leg Wednesday, Feb. 24 Tottenham vs. Wolfsberg (Germany), noon Thursday, Feb. 25 Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Lille (France), 12:55 p.m. Arsenal (England) vs. Benfica (Portugal) at Piraeus, Greece, 12:55 p.m. Hoffenheim (Germany) vs. Molde (Norway), 12:55 p.m. Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) vs. Antwerp (Belgium), 12:55 p.m. Napoli (Italy) vs. Granada (Spain), 12:55 p.m. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel), 12:55 p.m. Villarreal (Spain) vs. Salzburg (Austria), 12:55 p.m. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Young Boys Bern (Switzerland), 3 p.m. Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine), 3 p.m. Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) vs. Krasnodar (Russia), 3 p.m. Leicester (England) vs. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic), 3 p.m. Manchester United (England) vs. Real Sociedad (Spain), 3 p.m. AC Milan (Italy) vs. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), 3 p.m. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Olympiakos (Greece), 3 p.m. Roma (Italy) vs. Braga (Portugal), 3 p.m.