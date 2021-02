Europa League Glance The Associated Press

All Times EST (Home teams listed first) SECOND ROUND First leg Thursday, Feb. 18 Braga (Portugal) vs. Roma (Italy), 12:55 p.m. Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) vs. Club Brugge (Belgium), 12:55 p.m. Krasnodar (Russia) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia), 12:55 p.m. Olympiakos (Greece) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), 12:55 p.m. Real Sociedad (Spain) vs. Manchester United (England) at Turin, Italy, 12:55 p.m. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) vs. AC Milan (Italy), 12:55 p.m. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) vs. Leicester (England), 12:55 p.m. Wolfsberg (Germany) vs. Tottenham (England) at Budapest, Hungary, 12:55 p.m. Young Boys Bern (Switzerland) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), 12:55 p.m. Antwerp (Belgium) vs, Glasgow Rangers (Scotland), 3 p.m. Benfica (Portugal) vs. Arsenal (England) at Rome, 3 p.m. Granada (Spain) vs. Napoli (Italy), 3 p.m. Lille (France) vs. Ajax (Netherlands), 3 p.m. Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), 3 p.m. Molde (Norway) vs. Hoffenheim (Germany) at Villarreal, Spain, 3 p.m. Salzburg (Austria) vs. Villarreal (Spain), 3 p.m. Second leg Wednesday, Feb. 24 Tottenham vs. Wolfsberg (Germany), noon Thursday, Feb. 25 Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Lille (France), 12:55 p.m. Arsenal (England) vs. Benfica (Portugal) at Piraeus, Greece, 12:55 p.m. Hoffenheim (Germany) vs. Molde (Norway), 12:55 p.m. Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) vs. Antwerp (Belgium), 12:55 p.m. Napoli (Italy) vs. Granada (Spain), 12:55 p.m. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel), 12:55 p.m. Villarreal (Spain) vs. Salzburg (Austria), 12:55 p.m. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Young Boys Bern (Switzerland), 3 p.m. Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine), 3 p.m. Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) vs. Krasnodar (Russia), 3 p.m. Leicester (England) vs. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic), 3 p.m. Manchester United (England) vs. Real Sociedad (Spain), 3 p.m. AC Milan (Italy) vs. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), 3 p.m. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Olympiakos (Greece), 3 p.m. Roma (Italy) vs. Braga (Portugal), 3 p.m.