ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 24 19 4 1 0 39 85 55
Florida 26 20 5 0 1 41 102 58
Greenville 26 11 8 5 2 29 70 81
Orlando 23 11 10 2 0 24 63 76
South Carolina 24 9 8 6 1 25 65 75
Jacksonville 20 9 9 1 1 20 48 57
Wheeling 22 5 13 4 0 14 55 84

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 23 16 5 2 0 34 74 56
Fort Wayne 6 3 1 1 1 8 20 16
Allen 24 15 8 1 0 31 78 62
Utah 25 12 5 3 5 32 78 76
Tulsa 26 11 12 2 1 25 56 67
Kansas City 24 9 11 3 1 22 59 71
Rapid City 27 10 16 1 0 21 72 91

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Indy 4, Wheeling 1

Florida 4, South Carolina 3

Thursday’s Games

Greenville 4, Allen 1

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Allen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Allen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

