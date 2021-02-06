CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Montgomery Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 19 13 5 1 0 27 68 49
Wichita 16 11 4 1 0 23 56 38
Tulsa 21 8 10 2 1 19 42 57
Utah 18 9 4 3 2 23 56 56
Kansas City 19 7 9 2 1 17 47 58
Rapid City 21 8 13 0 0 16 56 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 1

Rapid City 2, Indy 0

Tulsa 3, Wheeling 2

Orlando 3, Florida 2

Utah 4, Kansas City 2

Wichita 4, Allen 3

Saturday’s Games

Florida 4, Orlando 1

Greenville 1, Jacksonville 0

Indy 6, Rapid City 3

Utah 3, Kansas City 2

Wichita 5, Allen 2

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Congress to probe how military bases fared during paralyzing winter storms

NITAAC details timing, evaluation plans for $40B IT services contract

VA's plans include vaccinating 23,000 DHS employees

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up