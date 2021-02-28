CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Draw at Chelsea a…

Draw at Chelsea a sign that United title bid has fallen away

The Associated Press

February 28, 2021, 1:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — An unexpected but burgeoning title challenge for Manchester United has fallen apart in just a few weeks.

A 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Sunday was the fifth time United has been held in the nine Premier League matches since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side went top 47 days earlier.

There have also only been three wins since the Jan. 12 victory over Burnley that gave United a glimmer of hope of lifting the trophy for the first time since 2013, allowing Manchester City to take control.

United remains second in the standings, but City has now been able to extend its lead to 12 points after beating West Ham on Saturday.

It is fourth-place West Ham in Chelsea’s sights. Drawing a blank in a drab encounter against United kept the west London club unbeaten in the two months under Thomas Tuchel but it remained a point behind West Ham in the pursuit of Champions League qualification.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up