Champions League Glance

The Associated Press

February 22, 2021, 4:43 PM

All Times EST

(Home teams listed first)

SECOND ROUND
First leg
Tuesday, Feb. 16

Barcelona (Spain) 1, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 4

Leipzig (Germany) 0, Liverpool (England) 2

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Porto (Portugal) 2, Juventus (Italy) 1

Sevilla (Spain) 2, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 3

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Atlético Madrid (Spain) vs. Chelsea (England) at Bucharest, Romania, 3 p.m.

Lazio (Italy) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Atalanta (Italy) vs. Real Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England) at Budapest, Hungary, 3 p.m.

Second leg
Tuesday, March 9

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m.

Juventus vs. Porto, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 10

Liverpool vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

All Times EDT
Tuesday, March 16

Manchester City vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach 4 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Atalanta, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17

Bayern Munich vs. Lazio, 4 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Atlético Madrid, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

