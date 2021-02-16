CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Champions League Glance

The Associated Press

February 16, 2021, 5:08 PM

All Times EST

(Home teams listed first)

SECOND ROUND
First leg
Tuesday, Feb. 16

Barcelona (Spain) 1, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 4

Leipzig (Germany) 0, Liverpool (England) 2

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Porto (Portugal) vs. Juventus (Italy), 3 p.m.

Sevilla (Spain) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany), 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Atlético Madrid (Spain) vs. Chelsea (England) at Bucharest, Romania, 3 p.m.

Lazio (Italy) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Atalanta (Italy) vs. Real Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England) at Budapest, Hungary, 3 p.m.

Second leg
Tuesday, March 9

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m.

Juventus vs. Porto, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 10

Liverpool vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

All Times EDT
Tuesday, March 16

Manchester City vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach 4 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Atalanta, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17

Bayern Munich vs. Lazio, 4 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Atlético Madrid, 4 p.m.

