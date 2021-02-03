CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Calvert-Lewin helps Everton beat Leeds 2-1 in Premier League

The Associated Press

February 3, 2021, 6:12 PM

LEEDS, England (AP) — Everton maintained its unlikely push for Champions League qualification by beating Leeds 2-1 in the Premier League, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s 12th goal of the campaign proving the winner on Wednesday.

Everton led 2-0 at halftime thanks to Gylfi Sigurdsson’s ninth-minute strike and a header from Calvert-Lewin in the 41st, the England’s striker’s first league goal in nearly two months.

Brazilian winger Raphinha, who scored Leeds’ winner at Goodison Park in November, pulled a goal back three minutes into the second half but backup Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen — playing in place of the injured Jordan Pickford — produced a string of saves to help his team preserve its lead.

By bouncing back from a surprise 2-0 home loss to out-of-form Newcastle on Saturday, Everton climbed above Chelsea and Tottenham to sixth place — and just four points behind fourth-place Liverpool — in a season that is exceeding expectations under Carlo Ancelotti.

Leeds is in mid-table in its first season back in the top flight since 2004.

