Bruins score 2 in 27-second span of third, edge Flyers 2-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand scored 27 seconds apart in the third period to lead the Boston…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand scored 27 seconds apart in the third period to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night.

Tuukka Rask made 23 saves for the Bruins, who have won seven of eight overall and all four matchups against the Flyers this season.

James van Riemsdyk scored for Philadelphia.

Kuraly netted the game-winner with a wrist shot from above the left circle that beat Brian Elliott on the glove side, went off the post and in with 7:32 remaining.

Boston has more third-period goals (19) than all other periods and overtime combined (15).

The teams next will meet on Feb. 21 as part of the NHL’s outdoor series at Lake Tahoe.

PANTHERS 2, PREDATORS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe had the go-ahead goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov also scored as Florida defeated Nashville.

Chris Drieger turned back 24 shots for Florida, which improved to 6-0-2.

Colton Sissons had the lone goal for the Predators, who split the two-game series. Pekka Rinne had 34 saves for Nashville.

LIGHTNING 3, RED WINGS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Barclay Goodrow scored a pair of goals and Tampa Bay remained undefeated on home ice with a victory over Detroit.

Pat Maroon also scored for the Lightning, who improved to 5-0 at Amalie Arena. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves.

Goodrow’s second goal of the game was the 6,000th goal in Lightning franchise history.

Tampa Bay extended its point streak against Detroit to 19 games (18-0-1) and has won 16 consecutive regular-season home games against the Red Wings.

Vladislav Namestnikov scored for Detroit, which is winless in eight games (0-6-2). Thomas Greiss finished with 29 saves.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, KINGS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nic Hague and William Karlsson each had a goal and two assists as Vegas returned to action after being sidelined due to COVID protocols and beat Los Angeles.

Vegas was playing for the first time since Jan. 26.

Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Vegas with goals 62 seconds apart. Cody Glass also scored for Vegas, while Marc-Andre Fleury improved to 4-0-0 after making 27 saves.

Austin Wagner scored his first goal of the season for the Kings, while Dustin Brown scored his fourth. Goaltenders Jonathan Quick and Calvin Peterson combined to make 32 saves. Quick allowed Vegas’ first four goals.

SHARKS 5, DUCKS 4, SO

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Labanc and Ryan Donato scored shootout goals on similar moves and San Jose snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Anaheim.

Brent Burns and Evander Kane each had a goal and an assist in regulation. Matt Nieto and Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and Martin Jones made 33 saves.

Max Comtois had two goals, Troy Terry had a goal and an assist, and Adam Henrique also scored for Anaheim. John Gibson stopped 26 shots.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.