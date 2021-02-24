CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Bruins D Lauzon out…

Bruins D Lauzon out at least a month with broken hand

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 1:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon had surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand and will be out at least a month.

Lauzon left Sunday’s outdoor game against Philadelphia after one shift. The team said Wednesday that he will be reevaluated after four weeks.

Lauzon, 23, has three assists in 16 games for the Bruins this season. He has averaged 18:32 in ice time per game on the No. 1 defensive pairing with Charlie McAvoy, taking on an increased role with the departure of Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug this offseason.

Defensemen Matt Grzelcyk, Kevan Miller and Jakub Zboril also have missed time recently. Coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday that Zboril should return Thursday and Grzelcyk shortly after that, but Miller’s knee is still sore.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

Agencies should reengage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up