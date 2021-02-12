CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Sports » Blues beat Coyotes 4-1…

Blues beat Coyotes 4-1 in Game 5 of marathon series

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 11:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Faulk had two goals and an assist, Jordan Binnington stopped 24 shots and the St. Louis Blues ended a three-game losing streak to the Arizona Coyotes with a 4-1 victory Friday night.

The quirks of a pandemic-altered season have pitted the Blues and Coyotes against each other for seven straight games, a first in NHL or NBA regular-season history.

Arizona won three of the first four, all in St. Louis. The Blues won the first of three in the desert behind Faulk’s big night and some spectacular saves by Binnington.

Ivan Barbashev and Brayden Schenn scored empty-net goals to seal it.

Johan Larsson scored his first goal with Arizona, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots.

The Blues and Coyotes both had games scheduled for this week shelved due to COVID-19 issues, setting up an unprecedented, non-playoff seven-game series.

BRUINS 1, RANGERS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaroslav Halak made 21 saves for his 51st shutout, Nick Ritchie scored in the second period and Boston beat New York for its fifth straight victory.

East-leading Boston extended its points streak to 10 games (9-0-1) in a physical, tight-checking tussle that included several fights. On Wednesday night, Boston beat New York 3-2 in overtime.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots but the Rangers were blanked for the second time in three games and dropped their third in a row.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

USPS outlines reform plan to 'break even' within 10 years

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Senators seek bigger role, more doses for VA in vaccine distribution efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up