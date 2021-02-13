CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Sports » Blue Jackets activate D…

Blue Jackets activate D Zach Werenski off injured reserve

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 1:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated defenseman Zach Werenski off injured reserve.

Werenski is expected to return to the lineup Saturday night at Chicago. The 23-year-old Werenski missed three games with a lower-body injury after he got hurt during a 4-3 win over Dallas on Feb. 4.

Columbus also placed goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks on IR, retroactive to Feb. 6. Kivlenieks, 24, is day to day with a lower-body injury.

Werenski has one goal and three assists in 12 games this year. He was selected by Columbus with the No. 8 pick in the 2015 draft.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up