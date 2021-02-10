Blackhawks beat Stars 2-1 in OT for second straight victory

DALLAS (AP) — Pius Suter scored 2:15 into overtime Tuesday night to give the Chicago Blackhawks their second straight 2-1…

DALLAS (AP) — Pius Suter scored 2:15 into overtime Tuesday night to give the Chicago Blackhawks their second straight 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars in the extra period.

The rookie skated toward the net and slid the puck beneath goalie Jake Oettinger’s stick to complete a comeback win.

Mattias Janmark also scored for Chicago, which is 6-1-4 in its last 11 games.

Roope Hintz scored for the Stars, who are 0-1-2 in their past three.

In a matchup of rookie goaltenders, Kevin Lankinen made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, and Oettinger stopped 27 shots.

LIGHTNING 6, PREDATORS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist, Mathieu Joseph scored twice and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves to lead streaking Tampa Bay past Nashville.

Ondrej Palat and Yanni Gourde also scored for the Stanley Cup champions, who have won six straight games — the longest active streak in the NHL. Four of those wins have come against the Predators in the last 11 days.

Rocco Grimaldi had the lone goal for Nashville, which has lost five of six. Juuse Saros made 24 saves.

OILERS 3, SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Defensemen Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard and Tyson Barrie provided the scoring and Edmonton edged Ottawa to move past .500 for the first time this season.

It was the fourth game between the teams in 10 days. Edmonton (8-7-0) won the first three — 8-5 and 4-2 in Edmonton and 3-1 Monday at the Canadian Tire Centre. They will meet five more times in the regular season.

Connor Brown and Evgenii Dadonov scored for Ottawa.

Ottawa replaced goaltender Marcus Hogberg with Matt Murray at 3:53 of the second period after the Oilers went up 3-1. Hogberg stopped 10 of 13 shots.

PANTHERS 2, RED WINGS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves and Patric Hornqvist was credited with the eventual winning goal when a teammate’s shot bounced off his shoulder and into the net as Florida beat Detroit.

Bobrovsky improved to 4-0-1 this season. Alex Wennberg also scored for the Panthers.

Filip Zadina scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss stopped 20 shots in his eighth straight appearance.

The Panthers are 10-1-1 over their last 12 games against Detroit. The Red Wings have lost nine of 10.

FLAMES 3, JETS 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) —Elias Lindholm scored a power-play goal with less than two minutes remaining in the third period, leading Calgary past Winnipeg.

Lindholm’s game winner came at 18:18 of the third as Calgary defeated the Jets in regulation for the first time in five games this season.

Andrew Mangiapane and Byron Froese also scored for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 of 27 shots for the win.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice for Winnipeg, with Andrew Copp assisting on both goals. Connor Hellebuyck had 26 saves in the loss.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, DUCKS 4

VEGAS (AP) — Zach Whitecloud scored the first game-winning goal of his career late in the third period to lift Vegas over Anaheim.

Chandler Stephenson, Jonathan Marchessault, Alex Tuch and Nicolas Roy also scored for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury improved to 5-0-0 this season after making 19 saves.

The Golden Knights are 7-0-1 at home, earning 15 of 16 possible points.

Isac Lundestrom, Troy Terry, Adam Henrique and Ryan Getzlaf scored for Anaheim. Ryan Miller made 26 saves.

SHARKS 4, KINGS 3, SO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Logan Couture scored in a shootout after teammate Evander Kane tied the game with 44.3 seconds remaining in regulation, and San Jose beat Los Angeles.

Couture also had a goal for the third straight game. Timo Meier scored and Martin Jones made 24 saves for the Sharks.

Dustin Brown had two goals and an assist for the Kings, who lost their fifth straight. Anze Kopitar also scored and Cal Petersen stopped 37 shots.

