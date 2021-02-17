CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. vaccine appointment call center | Biden on school plans | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Banned Scot Fagerson to miss rest of Six Nations

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 5:12 AM

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland prop Zander Fagerson will miss the rest of the Six Nations after receiving a four-match ban following his red card against Wales.

The tighthead was sent off for a shoulder-led hit on Wales prop Wyn Jones’ head as he attempted to clear out a ruck in Scotland’s 25-24 loss at Murrayfield on Saturday.

His suspension was handed down late Tuesday following a disciplinary hearing, at which Fagerson accepted the act of foul play but said he did not believe the offence warranted a red card.

Fagerson will miss Scotland’s remaining matches in the tournament against France, Ireland and Italy.

Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony received a three-match ban for getting sent off for a similar offence in Round 1 of the Six Nations, also against Wales.

