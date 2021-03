Australian Open Results

Tuesday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD32,790,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Australian Open…

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Grigor Dimitrov (18), Bulgaria, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, 6-2, 6-2.

Serena Williams (10), United States, def. Simona Halep (2), Romania, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (9), Slovakia, def. Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (8), France, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (3).

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-2.

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (4), Netherlands, def. Caty McNally and Coco Gauff, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (7), Japan, 6-2, 6-0.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, def. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 7-5, 5-7, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Vera Zvonareva, Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Hayley Carter, United States, and Sander Gille, Belgium, def. Lukasz Kubot and Iga Swiatek, Poland, 6-4, 6-1.

Matthew Ebden and Sam Stosur, Australia, def. Bruno Soares and Luisa Stefani (8), Brazil, 6-3, 6-1.

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Filip Polasek, Slovakia, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 10-8.

