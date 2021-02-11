Australian Open Results

The Associated Press

Friday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD32,790,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Australian Open…

Friday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD32,790,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Grigor Dimitrov (18), Bulgaria, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (15), Spain, 6-0, 1-0, ret.

Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Adrian Mannarino (32), France, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

Dusan Lajovic (23), Serbia, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-1, 6-4.

Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Diego Schwartzman (8), Argentina, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Milos Raonic (14), Canada, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (20), Canada, def. Denis Shapovalov (11), Canada, 7-5, 7-5, 6-3.

Dominic Thiem (3), Austria, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Taylor Fritz (27), United States, 7-6 (1), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Aryna Sabalenka (7), Belarus, def. Ann Li, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Marketa Vondrousova (19), Czech Republic, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-2, 6-4.

Garbine Muguruza (14), Spain, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 6-1, 6-1.

Serena Williams (10), United States, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, def. Ons Jabeur (27), Tunisia, 6-3, 6-2.

Simona Halep (2), Romania, def. Veronika Kudermetova (32), Russia, 6-1, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek (15), Poland, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, and Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 7-6, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (6), Britain, def. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, and Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-1, 6-2.

James Duckworth and Marc Polmans, Australia, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, and Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, def. Luke Saville and Max Purcell (15), Australia, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (8), France, def. Kevin Krawietz and Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, 7-5, 6-3.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers (10), Australia, def. Ji Sung Nam and Min-Kyu Song, South Korea, 6-4, 6-3.

Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, def. Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Ashleigh Barty, Australia, and Jennifer Brady, United States, walkover.

Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Lucie Hradecka and Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-3.

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, and Zhu Lin, China, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (7), Japan, def. Lizette Cabrera and Maddison Inglis, Australia, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-0.

Heather Watson, Britain, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Belinda Woolcock and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, 7-5, 6-2.

Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani (12), Brazil, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, and Paula Badosa, Spain, 4-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Caty McNally and Coco Gauff, United States, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Gabriela Dabrowski (6), Canada, 6-1, 6-2.

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, def. Christina McHale, United States, and Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 6-3, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, and Hao-Ching Chan (4), Taiwan, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.

Filip Polasek, Slovakia, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Latisha Chan (7), Taiwan, 6-4, 7-5.

Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans, Australia, def. Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof (5), Netherlands, 6-3, 3-6, 11-9.

Ben Mclachlan and Ena Shibahara, Japan, def. Kevin Krawietz and Laura Siegemund, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

