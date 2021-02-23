Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T American International 10 1 0…

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T American International 10 1 0 1 0 32 59 32 13 3 0 Army 7 3 1 4 1 30 49 38 11 5 1 Robert Morris 8 3 0 2 1 29 76 58 14 6 0 Mercyhurst 6 7 0 2 0 23 62 64 8 11 1 Canisius 6 2 0 1 1 21 36 24 7 3 0 Sacred Heart 5 4 1 1 3 20 35 48 6 8 2 RIT 6 5 0 1 0 20 60 56 8 7 2 Bentley 3 6 0 1 5 16 35 48 4 11 0 Niagara 2 6 0 1 4 12 41 55 3 9 3 Air Force 1 9 2 2 4 9 32 49 3 9 1 Holy Cross 3 8 0 2 0 7 30 52 4 12 0

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Holy Cross at Army, 5:05 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Bentley, 5:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Niagara at RIT, 5:05 p.m.

