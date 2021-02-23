CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 5:00 PM

All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
American International 10 1 0 1 0 32 59 32 13 3 0
Army 7 3 1 4 1 30 49 38 11 5 1
Robert Morris 8 3 0 2 1 29 76 58 14 6 0
Mercyhurst 6 7 0 2 0 23 62 64 8 11 1
Canisius 6 2 0 1 1 21 36 24 7 3 0
Sacred Heart 5 4 1 1 3 20 35 48 6 8 2
RIT 6 5 0 1 0 20 60 56 8 7 2
Bentley 3 6 0 1 5 16 35 48 4 11 0
Niagara 2 6 0 1 4 12 41 55 3 9 3
Air Force 1 9 2 2 4 9 32 49 3 9 1
Holy Cross 3 8 0 2 0 7 30 52 4 12 0
Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Holy Cross at Army, 5:05 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Bentley, 5:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Niagara at RIT, 5:05 p.m.

