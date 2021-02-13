Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T American International 10 1 0…

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T American International 10 1 0 1 0 32 59 32 13 3 0 Robert Morris 8 2 0 2 1 29 75 52 14 5 0 Army 6 3 1 3 1 25 42 36 9 5 1 Mercyhurst 5 6 0 2 0 19 56 57 7 9 1 RIT 5 3 0 1 0 17 51 47 7 5 2 Canisius 5 2 0 0 0 15 25 16 5 2 0 Bentley 3 5 2 0 4 13 28 37 3 9 0 Sacred Heart 3 4 1 1 2 13 29 42 4 7 2 Niagara 1 5 0 1 4 9 39 53 2 8 3 Holy Cross 3 7 0 2 0 7 26 45 4 10 0 Air Force 0 8 2 0 2 2 23 45 0 9 1

Friday’s Games

Army 3, Bentley, OT

Caninius 5, RIT 3

Saturday’s Games

Canisius 3, RIT 0

Army 5, Bentley 1

St. Lawrence 2, Sacred Heart 2, OT

Sunday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.