CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Sports » Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 10:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
American International 10 1 0 1 0 32 59 32 13 3 0
Robert Morris 8 2 0 2 1 29 75 52 14 5 0
Army 6 3 1 3 1 25 42 36 9 5 1
Mercyhurst 5 6 0 2 0 19 56 57 7 9 1
RIT 5 3 0 1 0 17 51 47 7 5 2
Canisius 5 2 0 0 0 15 25 16 5 2 0
Bentley 3 5 2 0 4 13 28 37 3 9 0
Sacred Heart 3 4 1 1 2 13 29 42 4 7 2
Niagara 1 5 0 1 4 9 39 53 2 8 3
Holy Cross 3 7 0 2 0 7 26 45 4 10 0
Air Force 0 8 2 0 2 2 23 45 0 9 1
Friday’s Games

Army 3, Bentley, OT

Caninius 5, RIT 3

Saturday’s Games

Canisius 3, RIT 0

Army 5, Bentley 1

St. Lawrence 2, Sacred Heart 2, OT

Sunday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up