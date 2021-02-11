CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 variants in DC | Fauci on vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Sports » Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 5:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
American International 10 1 0 1 0 32 59 32 13 3 0
Robert Morris 8 2 0 2 1 29 75 52 14 5 0
Army 6 3 1 2 1 23 39 34 8 5 1
Mercyhurst 5 6 0 2 0 19 56 57 7 9 1
RIT 5 3 0 1 0 17 51 47 7 5 2
Bentley 3 5 2 0 2 12 26 34 3 8 0
Sacred Heart 3 4 1 1 2 13 27 40 4 7 1
Canisius 4 2 0 0 0 12 20 13 4 2 0
Niagara 1 5 0 1 4 9 39 53 2 8 3
Holy Cross 3 7 0 2 0 7 26 45 4 10 0
Air Force 0 8 2 0 2 2 23 45 0 9 1

Canisius 3, Mercyhurst 1

Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

Army at Bentley, 5:05 p.m.

RIT at Caninius, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS 10-year strategy will address 'unacceptable' service delays, DeJoy tells board

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

Lawmakers concerned CISA lacks 'centralized visibility' to hunt agency cyber threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up