Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|American International
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|32
|59
|32
|13
|3
|0
|Robert Morris
|8
|2
|0
|2
|1
|29
|75
|52
|14
|5
|0
|Mercyhurst
|5
|5
|0
|2
|0
|19
|55
|54
|7
|8
|1
|Army
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|18
|34
|32
|6
|5
|1
|RIT
|5
|3
|0
|1
|0
|17
|51
|47
|7
|5
|2
|Bentley
|3
|5
|2
|0
|2
|12
|26
|34
|3
|8
|0
|Sacred Heart
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|12
|25
|35
|4
|5
|1
|Canisius
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|17
|12
|3
|2
|0
|Niagara
|1
|5
|0
|1
|4
|9
|39
|53
|2
|8
|3
|Holy Cross
|3
|7
|0
|2
|0
|7
|26
|45
|4
|10
|0
|Air Force
|0
|8
|2
|0
|2
|2
|23
|45
|0
|9
|1
|Sunday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Monday’s Games
Army at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Army, 5:05 p.m.
Canisius at Mercyhurst, 7 p.m.
