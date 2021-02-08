CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor's sister dies of COVID-19 complications | Va. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

February 8, 2021, 5:12 PM

All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
American International 10 1 0 1 0 32 59 32 13 3 0
Robert Morris 8 2 0 2 1 29 75 52 14 5 0
Mercyhurst 5 5 0 2 0 19 55 54 7 8 1
Army 5 3 1 1 1 18 34 32 6 5 1
RIT 5 3 0 1 0 17 51 47 7 5 2
Bentley 3 5 2 0 2 12 26 34 3 8 0
Sacred Heart 3 3 1 1 1 12 25 35 4 5 1
Canisius 3 2 0 0 0 9 17 12 3 2 0
Niagara 1 5 0 1 4 9 39 53 2 8 3
Holy Cross 3 7 0 2 0 7 26 45 4 10 0
Air Force 0 8 2 0 2 2 23 45 0 9 1
Sunday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Monday’s Games

Army at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Army, 5:05 p.m.

Canisius at Mercyhurst, 7 p.m.

