Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|American International
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|32
|59
|32
|13
|3
|0
|Robert Morris
|8
|2
|0
|2
|1
|29
|75
|52
|14
|5
|0
|Army
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|18
|34
|32
|6
|5
|1
|RIT
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|17
|49
|41
|7
|4
|2
|Mercyhurst
|4
|5
|0
|2
|0
|16
|49
|52
|5
|7
|1
|Bentley
|3
|5
|2
|0
|2
|12
|26
|34
|3
|8
|0
|Sacred Heart
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|12
|25
|35
|4
|5
|1
|Canisius
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|17
|12
|3
|2
|0
|Niagara
|1
|5
|0
|1
|4
|9
|39
|53
|2
|8
|3
|Holy Cross
|3
|7
|0
|2
|0
|7
|26
|45
|4
|10
|0
|Air Force
|0
|8
|2
|0
|2
|2
|23
|45
|0
|9
|1
|Thursday’s Games
Sacred Heart 4, Bentley 0
American International at Clarkson, ppd.
Robert Morris 4, Long Island 1
|Friday’s Games
Robert Morris 4, Long Island 0
Sacred Heart 4, Bentley 2
RIT 2, Mercyhurst 1
|Saturday’s Games
Niagara at Canicius, 5:05 p.m.
RIT at Mercyhurst, 5:05 p.m.
Air Force at Holy Cross, 6:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.