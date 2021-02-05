Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T American International 10 1 0…

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T American International 10 1 0 1 0 32 59 32 13 3 0 Robert Morris 8 2 0 2 1 29 75 52 14 5 0 Army 5 3 1 1 1 18 34 32 6 5 1 RIT 5 2 0 1 0 17 49 41 7 4 2 Mercyhurst 4 5 0 2 0 16 49 52 5 7 1 Bentley 3 5 2 0 2 12 26 34 3 8 0 Sacred Heart 3 3 1 1 1 12 25 35 4 5 1 Canisius 3 2 0 0 0 9 17 12 3 2 0 Niagara 1 5 0 1 4 9 39 53 2 8 3 Holy Cross 3 7 0 2 0 7 26 45 4 10 0 Air Force 0 8 2 0 2 2 23 45 0 9 1

Thursday’s Games

Sacred Heart 4, Bentley 0

American International at Clarkson, ppd.

Robert Morris 4, Long Island 1

Friday’s Games

Robert Morris 4, Long Island 0

Sacred Heart 4, Bentley 2

RIT 2, Mercyhurst 1

Saturday’s Games

Niagara at Canicius, 5:05 p.m.

RIT at Mercyhurst, 5:05 p.m.

Air Force at Holy Cross, 6:05 p.m.

