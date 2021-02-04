CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Home » Sports » Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

February 4, 2021, 9:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
American International 10 1 0 1 0 32 59 32 13 3 0
Robert Morris 8 2 0 2 1 29 71 52 13 5 0
Army 5 3 1 1 1 18 34 32 6 5 1
Mercyhurst 4 4 0 2 0 16 48 50 6 7 1
RIT 4 2 0 1 0 14 47 40 6 4 2
Bentley 3 3 2 0 2 11 24 26 3 6 0
Canisius 3 2 0 0 0 9 17 12 3 2 0
Sacred Heart 1 3 1 1 1 6 17 33 2 5 1
Niagara 1 5 0 1 4 9 39 53 2 8 3
Holy Cross 3 7 0 2 0 7 26 45 4 10 0
Air Force 0 8 2 0 2 2 23 45 0 9 1
Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Sacred Heart 4, Bentley 0

American International at Clarkson, ppd.

Robert Morris 4, Long Island 1

Friday’s Games

Long Island at Robert Morris, 3:05 p.m.

Bentley at Sacred Heart, 5:05 p.m.

Mercyhurst at RIT, 5:05 p.m.

Canisius at Niagara, 5:05 p.m.

Air Force at Holy Cross, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

Supply remains VA's biggest hurdle in vaccinating broader veteran population

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up