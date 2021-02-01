CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. vaccine appointment call center | Biden on school plans | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Home » Sports » Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 6:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
American International 10 1 0 1 0 32 59 32 13 3 0
Robert Morris 8 2 0 2 1 29 67 51 12 5 0
Army 5 3 1 1 1 18 34 32 6 5 1
Mercyhurst 4 4 0 2 0 16 48 50 6 7 1
RIT 4 2 0 1 0 14 47 40 6 4 2
Bentley 3 3 2 0 2 11 24 26 3 6 0
Canisius 3 2 0 0 0 9 17 12 3 2 0
Sacred Heart 1 3 1 1 1 6 17 33 2 5 1
Niagara 1 5 0 1 4 9 39 53 2 8 3
Holy Cross 3 7 0 2 0 7 26 45 4 10 0
Air Force 0 8 2 0 2 2 23 45 0 9 1
Sunday’s Games

Bentley 6, Air Force 3

Monday’s Games

Air Force 4, Bentley 3

Tuesday’s Games

RIT at Canisius, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Agencies should offer leave to federal employees to get vaccines, new task force says

DHS, NSA showing zero trust is more than a buzzword

SDA preparing to by 150 satellites in next tranche of military space architecture

Direct hire authorities are becoming more and more popular, MSPB says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up