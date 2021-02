Teams 2, Players 1 Winners Player, Club Asked Offered Jack Flaherty, StL $3,900,000 $3,000,000 Mike Soroka, Ari 2,800,000 2,100,000 Ji-Man…

Teams 2, Players 1 Winners Player, Club Asked Offered Jack Flaherty, StL $3,900,000 $3,000,000 Mike Soroka, Ari 2,800,000 2,100,000 Ji-Man Choi, Tam 2,450,000 1,850,000 Losers Player, Club Asked Offered Ryan Yarbrough, Tam $3,100,000 $2,300,000 J.D. Davis, NYM 2,475,000 2,100,000 Anthony Santander, Bal 2,475,000 2,100,000

