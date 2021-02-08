CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. update | DC reaches grim milestone | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
American midfielder Booth on loan to Austrian’s St Pölten

The Associated Press

February 8, 2021, 3:37 PM

American midfielder Taylor Booth went on loan Monday from Bayern Munich to Austria’s St. Pölten.

The 19-year-old had made two appearances this season for Bayern Munich II in the German third tier. Bayern said Booth had been to St. Pollen for a trial in recent days.

Born in Eden, Utah, Booth joined Bayern’s youth program from the Real Salt Lake Academy in January 2019 and debuted for Bayern Munich II last June.

He was a second-half substitute at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup in the round of 16 against Paraguay and in the quarterfinal against England.

