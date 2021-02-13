CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
American forward Aron Johannsson signs with Lech Poznań.

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 5:34 PM

American forward Aron Johannsson has signed with the Polish club Lech Poznań.

The team said the 30-year-old signed the deal Friday evening after passing a physical and it includes an option to end the agreement by 18 months through the 2022-23 season.

Johannsson, born in Mobile, Alabama, and grew up in Iceland.

He was on the 2014 U.S. World Cup roster and has scored four goals in 19 international appearances. Johannsson played for the U.S. in 2015. While he was called into U.S. training camp for a 2018 match against Paraguay, he got hurt and withdrew.

Johannsson has played for Iceland’s Fjölnir (2008-10), Denmark’s Aarhus (2010-13), the Netherlands’ AZ Alkmaar (2013-15), Germany’s Werder Bremen (2015-19) and Sweden’s Hammarby (2019-20).

